WICHITA, Kan. (CBS) – The first day back to school can be emotional, but this story about a classmate’s compassion will really warm your heart! A photo of two little boys holding hands on their first day in school is going viral.
One of the boys has autism. He was having a hard time when his classmate walked over to cheer him up.
The photo shows Christian holding his classmate Connor’s hand. Connor was overwhelmed, so Christian stepped in.
Christian told his new friend everything was going to be OK and even walked Connor into school.
The two boys’ mothers say their sons have become inseparable.
They say Connor walked into school that day with his head held high and a big smile across his face.
