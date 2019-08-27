PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No charges will be filed after a MetroPCS employee shot and killed a would-be robber on Monday. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday police deemed the incident as a legally justifiable self-defense shooting after reviewing surveillance video from the store.
The incident happened around 4:10 p.m. Monday at the MetroPCS on the corner of 70th and Elmwood Streets in Southwest Philadelphia.
Authorities say the suspect entered the store to rob it and likely did not know the employee was armed inside.
Eyewitness News obtained surveillance video of the incident.
In the video, the suspect can be seen entering the store with a handgun. He then tossed what the store’s owner told Eyewitness News was a bag toward the employee, instructing him to fill it with phones. The employee then pulled out a gun and fired it numerous times at the suspect — killing him.
Police say the employee was legally allowed to carry.
Officials have not released the identity of the would-be robber who was killed.
