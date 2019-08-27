BREAKING:Firefighters Battling 3-Alarm Blaze At Mount Laurel Condo
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Mount Laurel Fire, Mount Laurel News

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — A three-alarm blaze gutted some homes at a condo complex in Mount Laurel on Tuesday afternoon. The fire department was called out to the 2800 block of Auburn Court for a fire at a condo around 12:45 p.m.

Video from Chopper 3 showed flames shooting out from the roof as firefighters worked to put the fire out.

The fire is still active but has been contained.

Officials say no one was hurt in the fire, but some homes have been gutted.

A firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for heat exhaustion.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments