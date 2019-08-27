MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — A three-alarm blaze gutted some homes at a condo complex in Mount Laurel on Tuesday afternoon. The fire department was called out to the 2800 block of Auburn Court for a fire at a condo around 12:45 p.m.

Video from Chopper 3 showed flames shooting out from the roof as firefighters worked to put the fire out.

The fire is still active but has been contained.

Officials say no one was hurt in the fire, but some homes have been gutted.

A firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for heat exhaustion.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

