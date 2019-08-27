PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly 6 million children’s water bottles have been recalled because of a choking hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 5.7 million Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles pose a choking threat to children.
The choking hazard comes from the bottle’s silicone spout, which can easily detach, according to the group.
Contigo has received reports of 149 incidents of the spout detaching — including 18 times with it being in a child’s mouth.
No injuries have been reported, the commission says.
The models affected by the recall include only water bottles with a black spout base and cover.
Anyone who has the water bottles should immediately stop using them and contact Contigo by phone at 888-262-0622 or online for a free replacement lid.
You must log in to post a comment.