PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman who held up a man at an ATM in Northeast Philadelphia earlier this month. Surveillance video shows the armed robber pulling a gun on the 60-year-old victim.
The armed robbery happened at the Bank of America ATM at Bustleton and Grant Avenues on Aug. 7.
The victim threw the money on the ground and the suspect picked it up. There was another scuffle at the victim’s car.
If you recognize the suspect, contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.
