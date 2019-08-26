Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bringing home a new fur baby is the best way you can celebrate National Dog Day. The Morris Animal Refuge is hosting an adoption event at The Rittenhouse Hotel on Monday.
There will be plenty of adoptable pups hoping to find their forever homes beginning at 10 a.m.
CBS3 is told they will have dog champagne.
National Dog Day has been celebrated annually on Aug. 24 since 2004.
Be sure to show your dog how much you appreciate them today and don’t forget to post pictures of them on social media.
Show us photos of your fur babies using the hashtag #CBS3 and #NationalDogDay on social media.
