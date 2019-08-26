  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Eagles, ESPN Magazine, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Carson Wentz’s bodyguards will pose nude in ESPN The Magazine’s Body issue. ESPN announced the Eagles offensive linemen would be in the final print edition of the magazine’s Body issue on Monday.

The photos of linemen Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai will be available online Sept. 4.

Jason Peters will not be featured in the magazine.

The print edition of the Body issue will hit the newsstands on Sept. 6.

