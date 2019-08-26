Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Carson Wentz’s bodyguards will pose nude in ESPN The Magazine’s Body issue. ESPN announced the Eagles offensive linemen would be in the final print edition of the magazine’s Body issue on Monday.
The photos of linemen Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai will be available online Sept. 4.
Jason Peters will not be featured in the magazine.
Released: Athletes in ESPN The Magazine’s 2019 Body Issue pic.twitter.com/D00EzRnWbP
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 26, 2019
The print edition of the Body issue will hit the newsstands on Sept. 6.
