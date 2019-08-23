Comments
GOULDSBORO, Pa. (CBS) –You’ve heard of porch pirates — stealing packages from people’s front doors — but how about a porch bear? Surveillance video captured a small bear dragging a box of dog food off of the porch of a home in Gouldsboro in northeastern Pennsylvania.
The food was dropped off by Chewy.com for the family’s dog.
It appears the bear saw the deliver and helped himself.
After seeing video of the bear taking their box, Chewy.com gave the family a free box of dog food for their two dogs.
But the bear may be waiting for that deliver too.
You must log in to post a comment.