



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the end of an era. A Center City institution is now closed for good after 100 years in business.

Friday was the last day for Philadelphia’s I Goldberg Army & Navy Surplus Store.

Unique clothing like a Swedish military jacket could only be found in I Goldberg.

“I’ve shopped here since ’84. Actually this was my first job right out of college,” Brett Mapp said.

“I always used to shop here when I was younger. When they said they were going out of business, I said I got to get there,” Aline Ramos-Freeman said.

It’s a store that’s called Philadelphia home for the last century.

But on Friday evening, residents lost a staple when I Goldberg closed its doors on the 700 block of Chestnut Street for good.

“I am one of the most avid poster boy child for this store that you will ever find in Philadelphia. I wore the pants, I wore the boots, I wore the hats,” Richard Watson.

Watson has been shopping at the iconic store since the 1960s.

Shoppers could find foreign fashion from all across the world, including military clothing, which Watson has adapted into his own style.

“I bought this British military-style coat thing that’s going to be cut into a short sleeve, because I like it better as a short sleeve,” Watson.

Items like that can’t be found in big box stores. That’s the best thing about I Goldberg that makes it unique.

Nana Goldberg is the third-generation family member to own the store.

“We have a lot of good stories and a lot of good memories and we have a lot of loyal staff members who have been with us up to 15 years. We have one member who’s been with us for 42 years,” Goldberg said.

Unfortunately, people aren’t shopping like they used to, which led to the iconic store’s closure. While the store will be missed, I Goldberg is grateful for the opportunity they had to serve.

“We’ll be missed and we will miss being here, because we all loved what we did,” Goldberg said.

Everyone who worked at the store is now unemployed. The owner is encouraging residents to support small businesses.