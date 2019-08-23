PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All 50 states and 12 major phone companies are joining forces to fight the war against robocalls. Companies such as AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon are on board and have adopted eight principles targeted at improving prevention and enforcement of illegal robocalls.
The companies are working to prevent illegal calls by offering free call blocking to customers, labeling fake calls, and tracing the origin of the calls.
“Robocall scams are not simply an annoyance—they are illegal, and they are used to take advantage of our seniors and other vulnerable populations,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Americans get nearly five billion unwanted robocalls every month, many come from international scammers.
The full principles can be read here.
