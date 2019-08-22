Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia. Police say a woman was shot and killed on North Millick Street, around 7 a.m. Thursday. The scene is near 61st and Market Streets.
Officers found the 45-year-old woman bleeding heavily on the street. Police say she was found just blocks away from her home, close to a parked vehicle.
“Everybody heard just one shot so we believe only one shot was fired, at this time,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, authorities have no motive and no suspects.
Police hope real-time cameras and surveillance footage in the area can lead them to a suspect.
