PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Miss Nick Foles yet? The Philadelphia Eagles’ backup quarterback situation isn’t exactly solidified with Nate Sudfeld out with a broken wrist.

While the Birds coaxed 40-year-old Josh McCown out of retirement, Cody Kessler earned the start in the team’s third preseason game Thursday.

Kessler’s performance earned him the top trending spot on Twitter in Philadelphia — and not for any good reasons.

After suffering a concussion last week in Jacksonville, Kessler cleared the league’s concussion protocol this week and suited up Thursday. He completed three of five passes for 34 yards — but the completion percentage is quite misleading.

On the Eagles’ first drive, Kessler took a 4th-and-3 snap and failed to get rid of the ball and ate a sack, turning the ball over on downs. One of the biggest knocks on Kessler, a 2016 third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, is that he holds onto the ball too long, and it was evident on the play.

Eagles fans and media quickly went to social media to voice their displeasure with having to watch Cody Kessler for more than one series.

I’d rather soak my eyes in bleach than watch Cody Kessler — Josh Richardson Stan (@Hinkie_) August 23, 2019

When Cody Kessler goes back to the locker room. 😂 pic.twitter.com/L0CfNg3ZMd — Cameron Grant (@IAmCoolerCam101) August 23, 2019

Cody Kessler should update his LinkedIn. — Ace ♠️ (@_Alex_Moran_) August 23, 2019

Eagles fans watching Cody Kessler: pic.twitter.com/fOJfKVvU0K — keck (@keckbirdgang) August 23, 2019

I don’t want to see Cody Kessler in an Eagles jersey ever again. — Jordan Weaver (@JDW1223) August 22, 2019

Kessler had just two series Thursday night and McCown made his Eagles debut in the first quarter.

It’s safe to say Kessler’s time with the Birds won’t last much longer.