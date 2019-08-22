MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Three women brought a baby along as they stole from a New Jersey store. But they left the baby behind!
Surveillance video shows the women enter Bambi Baby in Middletown last Friday. One woman leaves with a stroller but forgot the child.
The store owner says it took about six minutes for one of the women to return for the baby.
Two of the three women have been arrested and face shoplifting and conspiracy charges. Both are from England and in their early 20s.
The store’s owner Enelio Ortega says the women stole an English stroller that likely would have been cheaper overseas.
Ortega says the stroller has been returned.
The third woman remains at large.
