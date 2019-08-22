Coroner's Office Called To Scene After Worker Reportedly Gets Stuck In Machine In Berks County Industrial Accident

Comments
READING, Pa. (CBS) – Emergency crews are responding to an industrial accident in Berks County. Officials say a worker was reportedly stuck in a machine at the Rose Corporation at 401 N. 8th St. in Reading, around 10:26 a.m. Thursday.
READING, Pa. (CBS) – Emergency crews are responding to an industrial accident in Berks County. Officials say a worker was reportedly stuck in a machine at the Rose Corporation at 401 N. 8th St. in Reading, around 10:26 a.m. Thursday.
There is no word on how the incident happened.
Eyewitness News has learned the coroner’s office was called to the scene.
The Rose Corporation specializes in high-quality contract manufacturing, industrial fabrication, and installation of engineered equipment.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.