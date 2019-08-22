BREAKING:Coroner’s Office Called To Scene After Worker Reportedly Gets Stuck In Machine In Berks County Industrial Accident
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Reading News


READING, Pa. (CBS) – Emergency crews are responding to an industrial accident in Berks County. Officials say a worker was reportedly stuck in a machine at the Rose Corporation at 401 N. 8th St. in Reading, around 10:26 a.m. Thursday.

Coroner's Office Called To Scene After Worker Reportedly Gets Stuck In Machine In Berks County Industrial Accident

There is no word on how the incident happened.

Eyewitness News has learned the coroner’s office was called to the scene.

The Rose Corporation specializes in high-quality contract manufacturing, industrial fabrication, and installation of engineered equipment.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments