PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hollywood in North Philly! Overnight, our very observant CBS3 news crew spotted actor Idris Elba on set of his movie “Concrete Cowboys” in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.
Our CBS3 photographer spotted Elba and some other cast members sitting around a campfire, shooting a scene. We also spotted several horses in the area.
#CBS3Exclusive: @idriselba shooting scenes for, "Concrete Cowboys" here in Philly overnight pic.twitter.com/vH3tpKuYCF
— Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) August 22, 2019
“Concrete Cowboys” is inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street stables, an urban horsemanship community which has existed in Philadelphia for more than 100 years.
Filming is scheduled in Philadelphia through the end of the month.
