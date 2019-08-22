  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hollywood in North Philly! Overnight, our very observant CBS3 news crew spotted actor Idris Elba on set of his movie “Concrete Cowboys” in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

Our CBS3 photographer spotted Elba and some other cast members sitting around a campfire, shooting a scene. We also spotted several horses in the area.

“Concrete Cowboys” is inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street stables, an urban horsemanship community which has existed in Philadelphia for more than 100 years.

Filming is scheduled in Philadelphia through the end of the month.

