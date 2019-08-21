Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Singer and actress Audra McDonald will now headline the Philadelphia Orchestra’s opening night gala, replacing Placido Domingo after sexual harassment allegations surfaced. McDonald will take the stage next month as the acclaimed orchestra launches its 120th season.
Superstar tenor Domingo was disinvited by the orchestra after last week’s Associated Press article detailed allegations of sexual misconduct.
McDonald is the winner of six Tony Awards and currently appears in the CBS All Access Show “The Good Fight.”
