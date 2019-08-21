



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Our push of hot summer temperatures continues once again Wednesday afternoon as we look to see the mercury climb into the 90s throughout the day. With a forecast high this afternoon of 92, it would make it the 4th day in a row with temperatures at or above 90 giving us yet another heatwave for the Summer of 2019.

We will once more couple the highs in the 90s with extremely uncomfortable humidity. We can expect the Heat Index in the Philly this afternoon to push near the 100° mark at times.

Due to the high heat and extreme humidity the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Philadelphia and the immediate surrounding suburbs until 8 p.m. You should plan on limiting your time outdoors and if you much be outside, make sure to take extra precautions to stay safe and hydrated throughout the day.

The hot and steamy conditions are going to coincide with a weak surface boundary that will push through the area during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. As the surface trough works across the region it will likely fire up a few scattered thunderstorms. Some of these could reach severe criteria if they form under the right conditions.

There is a Slight Risk of Severe Weather today from Philly and points to the north. The biggest threats this afternoon are going to be frequent lightning and heavy downpours within said thunderstorms. However, we will also carry a threat for strong winds. Within the strongest storms, there could be hail development and a spinup isolated tornado is never fully ruled out but at this time the hail and tornado threat is low at best.

Stay cool and stay vigilant this afternoon!