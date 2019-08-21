Man Stabbed In Center City Parking Garage Elevator, Police Say

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was stabbed in a Center City elevator on Tuesday night. It happened around 10 p.m. inside a parking garage at 12th and Sansom Streets.
Police say the 32-year-old victim was stabbed in the left arm and chest.
He was taken to Jefferson Hospital in unknown condition.
No word on why the man was attacked and no arrests have been made.
