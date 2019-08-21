Comments
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police are looking for a smooth criminal who stole cigarettes from a Bensalem Wawa. A man was seen on surveillance video casually strolling behind the counter at the store on Bristol Pike on Aug. 17.
He opened a cabinet and took out a box filled with about $1,800 worth of cigarettes.
Nobody tried to stop the suspect.
Police say he drove off in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 215-633-3719.
You must log in to post a comment.