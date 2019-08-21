By CBS3 Staff
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police are looking for a smooth criminal who stole cigarettes from a Bensalem Wawa. A man was seen on surveillance video casually strolling behind the counter at the store on Bristol Pike on Aug. 17.

He opened a cabinet and took out a box filled with about $1,800 worth of cigarettes.

Nobody tried to stop the suspect.

Police say he drove off in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 215-633-3719.

