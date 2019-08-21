DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Downingtown priest was arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $100,000 from his own church. Officials from the Chester County District Attorney’s office say Father Joseph McLoone stole $98,405.50 from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Downingtown over a six-year period.
Prosecutors say he spent the money on a beach house in Ocean City, travel and men he was having sexual relationships with.
Mcloone was removed from the church in early 2018 after the archdiocese learned about a secret account where McLoone allegedly diverted some of the church money. The stolen money allegedly came from church donations, fees paid to the parish for weddings and funerals by those married at the church or holding funeral services for a loved one, and other gifts made out to St. Joseph’s Parish.
Some money from the account was recovered by authorities.
The 56-year-old has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and related offenses.
You must log in to post a comment.