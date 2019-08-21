  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Spotted Lanternfly, Talkers


CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A pest than can destroy trees and crops has shown up in Camden County. It’s called the Spotted Lanternfly.

Credit: Penn State

If you see one, Camden County authorities want to know about it so they can try and contain the insect.

Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Destroying Trees, Crops In Pennsylvania And Leaving Behind Foul-Smelling ‘Dew’

Spotted Lanternflies, which originated in Asia, are not known to bite, sting or attack people, pets or livestock.

Health officials say the pests are a threat to agriculture, including many fruits and crops.

Comments