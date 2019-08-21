Comments
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A pest than can destroy trees and crops has shown up in Camden County. It’s called the Spotted Lanternfly.
If you see one, Camden County authorities want to know about it so they can try and contain the insect.
Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Destroying Trees, Crops In Pennsylvania And Leaving Behind Foul-Smelling ‘Dew’
Spotted Lanternflies, which originated in Asia, are not known to bite, sting or attack people, pets or livestock.
Health officials say the pests are a threat to agriculture, including many fruits and crops.
