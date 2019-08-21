BOSTON (AP) — Bryce Harper homered to give Philadelphia a fifth-inning lead, and Corey Dickerson drove in two runs with a triple and a single on Wednesday night to help the Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 and sweep the two-game series.

Boston started the first inning with back-to-back doubles, and Jackie Bradley Jr. homered for the second straight night to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead against Drew Smyly after two innings. Rick Porcello (11-10) allowed just one hit through four innings before César Hernández led off the fifth with a double.

Hernández took off on a wild pitch and scored when the throw got past Rafael Devers at third base. After a walk, Harper cleared the Green Monster with a two-run shot, his 27th homer of the year.

The game was dampened by showers but never delayed.

Jared Hughes (4-5) earned the win with 1 1/3 hitless innings of relief after Smyly lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits with three walks while striking out four. Héctor Neris pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

Philadelphia made it 4-2 in the seventh on Dickenson’s RBI triple. The Red Sox put runners on second and third with two outs in the eighth, but José Álvarez struck out pinch-hitter Chris Owings to end the threat.

Dickerson made it 5-2 with a single in the ninth.

BUNTS

The Red Sox have homered in 13 consecutive games, their longest such streak of the season. … Boston is 0-3-1 in interleague series after going 10-0-3 previous 13 series (not counting the World Series victory over the Dodgers).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: SS Jean Segura took a pickoff attempt of the right knee in the sixth inning. He went to the dirt in obvious pain, but the remained in the game.

Red Sox: LHP David Price will throw in the bullpen on Thursday and manager Alex Cora said he would decide after that what is next. He won’t necessarily need a rehab start, Cora said.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Off on Thursday, then at Miami for the start of a three-game series. RHP Vince Velasquez (5-7) is scheduled to start the opener.

Red Sox: Play the Kansas City Royals on Thursday in the resumption of a game that was suspended on Aug. 7 because of rain. The game will be picked up in the 10th inning with the score tied 4-4 and Josh Taylor working a 2-1 count on Meibrys Viloria.