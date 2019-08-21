



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christine Coulter became Philadelphia’s first female head of the department after Richard Ross’ shocking resignation as police commissioner on Tuesday. During a press conference with Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday, the acting police commissioner said she is well aware of the challenges she and the city faces.

“I have always been honored, as both a woman and a police officer, to serve this city and I look forward to doing that moving forward,” Coulter said.

Coulter has been in the department for 30 years.

“It’s a tremendous honor. I will say on the record I believe the Philadelphia Police Department is one of the greatest departments in the nation. I have served in every rank for 31 years in the department and there’s no where I’d rather be,” she said.

Coulter takes over the department as the city reels from a surging homicide rate. There have been 214 homicides so far this year.

The mayor said they will go on a nationwide search to find a permanent replacement.

“We’re seeking a commissioner who can garner the respect from the rank and file and from the community just as Richard Ross did,” Kenney said.

Ross was with the department for 30 years and was hand-picked by Kenney to be police commissioner. Kenney said it was Ross’ decision to step down.

“It was his decision to resign,” the mayor said. “I think he made the right decision.”

Ross denied the claims of retribution and said he’s stepping down because he didn’t want to be a distraction.

“I am leaving on my own volition. I love this department too much to allow distractions like this,” Ross said.

Coulter said her first task will be to lower the rate of violence across the city.