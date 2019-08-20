Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A search is underway for a suspect who led police on a chase, then crashed near 30th Street Station, Tuesday morning. Police say a chase ensued around 4 a.m. when an officer witnessed the suspect drop off a female shooting victim at Presbyterian Hospital.
Police say the woman was struck in the buttocks. It’s still unclear where the actual shooting took place.
After crashing, the driver jumped out of his car and was last seen running towards the Schuylkill River Trail.
The search involves the Philadelphia Police Department and University of Pennsylvania police.
