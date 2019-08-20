PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Pennsylvania State Police is asking for horse donations to support its mounted patrol. The department relies on donations to fill a stable of 28 horses at the Academy in Hershey.

The donated, and trained, horses are deployed statewide for searches, crowd control, security and patrol of remote areas.

The horses also participate in parades and other community events.

Police require the donated horses to be geldings between the ages of 5 and 15 years old and stand between 16 hands, 5-foot-4 inches tall at the shoulder, and 18 hands tall.

They prefer the horses to be draft and draft-cross breed. Thoroughbreds and other “hot bloods” are less desirable, the PSP says.

The Pennsylvania State Police is asking the community for donations of horses to support its mounted patrol unit. 🐴 See: https://t.co/X8QYQdsYKz pic.twitter.com/H5pHNRUG34 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) August 20, 2019

Donated horses should have quiet, sound dispositions and “be free of serious stable vices.”

There is a 120-day trial to determine if they are a good fit as a police horse.

There is also a veterinary exam.

The horses are offered back to the original owners when it’s time to retire.

If they are unable to accept the animal, the department will find a good home for the horse.