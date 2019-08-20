PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia man was sentenced to more than 17 years behind bars for child pornography. Michael Walpole, 31, was sentenced to 210 months in prison on child exploitation charges.
Prosecutors say in May 2018, Walpole forced the 5-year-old victim to take off her pants and underwear and photographed the abuse.
Walpole pleaded guilty to manufacture and attempted manufacture of child pornography in April.
“Those who sexually exploit children do serious lasting harm,” said Michael T. Harpster, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “Walpole involved a child victim in his own depraved fantasy and documented it. He’ll now be held accountable for his actions, locked away where he can’t victimize any more kids.”
