WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs From 10 A.M. Until 8 P.M. Tuesday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Storm Damage, Weather


MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Another line of severe storms rocked the Delaware Valley and left residents and emergency crews to clean up the destruction.

Downed wires in Moorestown sparked flames.

The storms also caused more trees to come toppling down.

“Oh my god, there were trees down, giant trees down in our yard,” one resident said.

Philadelphia Weather: Dangerous Heat Grips Delaware Valley To Begin Week

The quick-hitting storms have since passed through the area as dangerous heat continues to punish most of the region as a heat advisory is in effect for Philadelphia and surrounding counties, Berks County, and the Lehigh Valley until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

