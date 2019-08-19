Comments
MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Another line of severe storms rocked the Delaware Valley and left residents and emergency crews to clean up the destruction.
Downed wires in Moorestown sparked flames.
The storms also caused more trees to come toppling down.
“Oh my god, there were trees down, giant trees down in our yard,” one resident said.
The quick-hitting storms have since passed through the area as dangerous heat continues to punish most of the region as a heat advisory is in effect for Philadelphia and surrounding counties, Berks County, and the Lehigh Valley until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
