Comments
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Manheim Township are searching for a man they say urinated onto several pieces of merchandise at a Starbucks. The incident happened on Saturday, around 9:45 p.m., at the Starbucks inside the Target store at 1589 Fruitville Pike.
According to police, the man walked behind the counter of the employee section and urinated into a sink and onto several pieces of merchandise.
The man then fled the store.
Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police at 717-569-6401.
You must log in to post a comment.