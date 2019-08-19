PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s very own Mo’ne Davis is heading to college. It’s been five years since then 13-year-old Mo’ne wowed the world as the first girl to play in the Little League World Series.

For Davis, the Marian Anderson Rec Center in South Philadelphia is home.

She was around 7 years old when she first picked up at bat and ball at the park. The now 18-year-old is grown up, and just a little famous.

“No one expects to get that much attention and for it to just happen overnight, it’s just crazy,” Davis said.

Her rise began at 13 years old, when her fastball helped her Taney Dragons team earn a Little League World Series win.

“That girl back then was just having fun,” Davis explained.

Philadelphia, and the rest of the world, fell in love with the bright-eyed teen, landing her the cover spot on Sports Illustrated.

Since then she has won an ESPY, traveled the country with her team, and wrote a book sharing her story.

Her plan was to go on and play Division One basketball but that changed once she realized it wasn’t for her.

“It just wasn’t fun for me,” Davis said.

Davis decided she wanted to play softball and is joining the Hampton University Lady Pirates.

“It just felt like I fit right in with everybody,” Davis said.

She’s pursuing a career in sports broadcasting and already interned with the Phillies video team.

“I got to interview Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley,” Davis said.

She plans to use her spotlight to advocate for women’s equality in sports, just like her heroes Serena Williams and the United States Women’s Soccer team.

Watch the video above for the full interview.