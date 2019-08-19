Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The kids will be out of the house soon as they head back to school over the next few weeks. That means now is the time to start getting back into the school routine.
Doctors say the first adjustment parents should make to ease their kids back into a school schedule is to bump bedtime a little earlier every night. Experts warn it could take up to two weeks to change your child’s sleep pattern.
Having Children Will Make You Happier, Once They Have Moved Out, Study Says
Doctors say breakfast is another important part of the back to school routine.
Parents should make sure children eat before they head out the door so they can focus throughout the day.
You must log in to post a comment.