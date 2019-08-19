WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs From 10 A.M. Until 8 P.M. Tuesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By Stephanie Ballesteros
Filed Under:Backstreet Boys, Hershey news, Local, Local TV, Talkers

HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) – The Backstreet Boys concert at Hersheypark Stadium on Sunday night was postponed due to storms. And some fans are upset about the way it was handled, calling it a “chaotic and unorganized” show.

As fans were entering the park, they were told to seek shelter under the grandstands or stay in their car due to the heavy downpours that were passing over the area.

“CONCERT WEATHER UPDATE: due to incoming storms, if you are in Hersheypark Stadium, seek shelter under the grandstands,” the town tweeted. “If you have not yet entered the venue, head to Hersheypark Arena or stay in your car.”

 

As the weather cleared, the show was back on and the Backstreet Boys hit the stage for a short moment before it was announced that the show would be postponed indefinitely.

“Hey Hershey! Due to the approaching storm, we must fully evacuate the stadium. For safety reasons, tonight’s show at @Hersheypark has been postponed. Thank you and please exit safely,” the Backstreet Boys tweeted.

Fans took to social media to let out their frustrations over the lack of organization.

A new date has yet to be announced. No word if refunds will be issued.

Stephanie Ballesteros

Comments