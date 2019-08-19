HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) – The Backstreet Boys concert at Hersheypark Stadium on Sunday night was postponed due to storms. And some fans are upset about the way it was handled, calling it a “chaotic and unorganized” show.

As fans were entering the park, they were told to seek shelter under the grandstands or stay in their car due to the heavy downpours that were passing over the area.

“CONCERT WEATHER UPDATE: due to incoming storms, if you are in Hersheypark Stadium, seek shelter under the grandstands,” the town tweeted. “If you have not yet entered the venue, head to Hersheypark Arena or stay in your car.”

As the weather cleared, the show was back on and the Backstreet Boys hit the stage for a short moment before it was announced that the show would be postponed indefinitely. “Hey Hershey! Due to the approaching storm, we must fully evacuate the stadium. For safety reasons, tonight’s show at @Hersheypark has been postponed. Thank you and please exit safely,” the Backstreet Boys tweeted. Hey Hershey! Due to the approaching storm, we must fully evacuate the stadium. For safety reasons, tonight’s show at @Hersheypark has been postponed. Thank you and please exit safely. 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) August 19, 2019 CONCERT UPDATE: Show is postponed indefinitely and we will give you an update as soon as we have one. Please get home safely. — Hershey PA (@HersheyPA) August 19, 2019 Fans took to social media to let out their frustrations over the lack of organization.

This was the most chaotic and unorganized show I've ever been to in my life!!! You all better be making this right for the fans that paid hundreds if not thousands of dollars to see you. Either reschedule or make full refunds. — Sarah (@Sarahkuz) August 19, 2019

Not to mention the whole trying to exit in our car. Everyone is stuck and skidding, people are walking in the traffic. There is no security directing us on where to go or telling the people to walk to the sides. It’s madness. Lawsuits up the ass by midnight at this point. — Jennifer Brock (@Mockingjay105) August 19, 2019

U had THE WORST crowd control. It was utter chaos just trying to get 2 seats b4 cancellation. It was scary stuck in walkway w people pushing shoving. No where to move. Staff just standing not helping to get people moving. It is shameful. — Katrina (@theredhous) August 19, 2019

We thank you for trying and we understand I my group it's for safety but the lack of communication as it was emptying out was awful. "We will be back" from the boys and then "Get out and don't come back" from the staff. — Amber Leigh (@AmberLeighVO) August 19, 2019

My wife wants to get her money back, don’t be silent on refunds like cowards @HersheyPA — Colby Little (@clittle218) August 19, 2019

Oh someone from Hershey will be hearing from me as well. Their security and methods of communicating information about the show being postponed and then canceled is an embarrassment for sure. — Jen (@Xschnooki) August 19, 2019

What kind of compensation do we get for waiting in the rain for an hour, soaking wet? — Lauren Sheintop (@lshiny) August 19, 2019

This is the worst experience I have gone through in a long time. Everything was handled so poorly. I had to park a mile away and was forced to walk back to the car in a lightning storm. I fell while walking because it was so poorly lit. I won’t come back. — Sara (@sarebearr89) August 19, 2019

Man. We sat there waiting for hours under a clustered and jam packed bleachers area..Sweaty and people were passing out. I agree this was just horrendous. It was super scary being here during all of this. I love this venue and everything, but I just am so sad this resulted. — ♡ Kaitlynn | #Easier 卌 ♡ (@Real_Katie5SOS) August 19, 2019

A new date has yet to be announced. No word if refunds will be issued.