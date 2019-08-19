Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man riding a motorcycle was killed after a crash with an SUV in Port Richmond Monday evening, police say. The accident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Aramingo Avenue and Venango Street.
Police say an SUV carrying a woman and four children turned onto Venango Street when it hit the motorcycle. The 35-year-old man driving the motorcycle was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.
Judge To Decide If Philadelphia Can Become First US City To Open Medically-Supervised Injection Site
The occupants of the SUV were transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and placed in stable condition.
You must log in to post a comment.