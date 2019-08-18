New Castle County, Del. (CBS) – Officials say one person is dead after a private plane crashed into a wooded area in New Castle County. The crash happened just west of Interstate 95 near 550 Stanton Christiana Road, around 9 a.m. Sunday.
Officials say the plane is currently upside down in the trees behind the White Clay Creek Medical Center.
The pilot is reportedly the only passenger on board the plane.
Delaware State Police are investigating.
There are no road closures at this time, but there is heavy police activity in the area and drivers should expect delays.
For updated road conditions, click here.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
