PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are hoping you can help them track down two suspects wanted in an armed carjacking in Philadelphia’s Francisville section. Surveillance video shows one of two suspects in the case. Police say he is believed to be a teen.
Police say the victim was getting gas at 19th and Girard Avenue last Sunday at about 3 a.m. when one of the suspects pulled a gun and took the victim’s car.
The car was later located near 25th and Parrish.
The suspect seen in the video is described as a black male in his teens, 5’9″, thin build, wearing a black cloth on his head, a black tank top, black pants with white stripes down the side and black sneakers.
If you recognize anything about that suspect, call police.
