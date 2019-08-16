  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:John Travolta, Local, Local TV, Offbeat, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The one and only John Travolta stopped by CBS3 on Friday to promote his new movie “The Fanatic.” In the movie, Travolta plays “Moose,” a super fan of his favorite action hero Hunter Dunbar who desperately just wants to meet him and get his autograph.

But things don’t go as planned for Moose.

Travolta discussed how he brought the creepy character to life, the fine line between being a super fan and being a stalker and social media.

“The Fanatic” hits theaters on Aug. 30.

Watch the full interview with John Travolta above.

Comments