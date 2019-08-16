Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The one and only John Travolta stopped by CBS3 on Friday to promote his new movie “The Fanatic.” In the movie, Travolta plays “Moose,” a super fan of his favorite action hero Hunter Dunbar who desperately just wants to meet him and get his autograph.
But things don’t go as planned for Moose.
Interviewed the one and only #JohnTravolta today at #CBS3 We talked all about his new movie #TheFanatic @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/jnHuhTIECV
— Natasha CBS3 (@NatashaCBS3) August 16, 2019
Travolta discussed how he brought the creepy character to life, the fine line between being a super fan and being a stalker and social media.
“The Fanatic” hits theaters on Aug. 30.
Watch the full interview with John Travolta above.
