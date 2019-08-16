SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a device that was discovered during an investigation into a hit and-run crash involving three vehicles in South Whitehall Township on Friday afternoon was detonated. The incident occurred along Route 22 westbound at Cedar Crest Boulevard.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the South Whitehall Fire Department found a device that replicated a pipe bomb.
The bomb squad was called in and brought the device to a field, where it was safely detonated. It was determined that the device was not a pipe bomb.
There was never a danger to the public.
A driver in one of the vehicles involved in the crash was taken to Lehigh County Hospital Cedar Crest for their injuries. The driver’s condition is not known.
