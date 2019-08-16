By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, South Whitehall Township news


SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a device that was discovered during an investigation into a hit and-run crash involving three vehicles in South Whitehall Township on Friday afternoon was detonated. The incident occurred along Route 22 westbound at Cedar Crest Boulevard.

(credit: CBS3)

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the South Whitehall Fire Department found a device that replicated a pipe bomb.

The bomb squad was called in and brought the device to a field, where it was safely detonated. It was determined that the device was not a pipe bomb.

There was never a danger to the public.

A driver in one of the vehicles involved in the crash was taken to Lehigh County Hospital Cedar Crest for their injuries. The driver’s condition is not known.

Comments