PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Health Department is warning of a potential Hepatitis A exposure after an employee at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Kensington tested positive for the infection. Health officials say the employee works at the Imperial Kitchen at 3164 Frankford Ave.
The health department is now recommending people who purchased food from Imperial Kitchen between Sunday, July 21 and Tuesday, Aug. 6 to get vaccinated. People who have previously received two doses of Hepatitis A vaccine or have had Hepatitis A in the past do not need to be vaccinated.
The health department is offering the Hepatitis A vaccine at no cost at McPherson Square Park on Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Thursday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver. It can spread when a person who has Hepatitis A does not wash their hands very thoroughly after using the bathroom and then prepares food. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, jaundice, fever, low energy, stomach pain, and dark urine, and usually develop between two to six weeks after coming in contact with the virus.
On Aug. 1, the health commissioner declared a public health emergency in response to continuing rapid increases in Hepatitis A in Philadelphia.
If you need assistance getting Hepatitis A vaccine, contact the health department at 215-685-6741.
