It's A Boy!: CBS3's Trang Do, Husband Welcome Baby Boy

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The CBS3 family has a new member! Our Trang Do and her husband welcomed a baby boy into the world on Tuesday night.

He weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces and is 20 inches long.

Trang tells us in true morning team fashion, he has a very full head of hair!

This is the couple’s first child.

Congratulations, he’s just precious.

