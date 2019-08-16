Comments
NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — If you’re searching for sweet trails this summer, go no further than the Bucks County Ice Cream Trail. If you’re looking for Rocky Road, find the sign for Ice Cream Alley — it’s just where you need to be in Newtown.
The farms in the area have been making fresh milk perfect for fresh ice cream for years, which makes Newtown the sweetest place for an ice cream trail.
“The thing that makes the ice cream trail special is, we have nine creameries with 14 locations,” Visit Bucks County Industry Relations Director Lisa Paglaiccetti said. “Those nine are making ice cream with local and seasonal ingredients.”
Watch the video above for more on Vittoria Woodill’s trip to the Bucks County Ice Cream Trail.
