2 Young Men Shot In Drive-By Shooting In West Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two young men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia. Now, police are on the hunt for a gunman.
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of North 42nd Street.
Officers found a 20-year-old man shot in the neck and chest and rushed him to the hospital. He’s in critical condition.
A 21-year-old man was also hit in the chest. He’s in stable condition.
Investigators are trying to figure out a motive for the violence.
You must log in to post a comment.