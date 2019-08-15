NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — CBS3 SummerFest heads to Newtown on Friday and to kick off the festivities, we headed to a local favorite for Indian cuisine for an out-of-this-world experience. Where can you find simmering saucepans in colors of bold, beautiful sarees and hear the constant sound of round discs of dough?
Smacking the inside of clay ovens that eventually bubble into fresh Naan bread, in Newtown it’s Guru’s Fine Indian Cuisine.
Originally from India, owner Ashni Kumar came to the United States when she was 21 years old and started working as a dishwasher.
He then worked his way to sous chef and bread maker, specializing in the art of the clay oven.
After obtaining his green card, Kumar felt he got himself pretty far, but it was his wife he says who took him further.
She gave him the support he needed to open a restaurant of his own.
Watch the full Taste With Tori from Guru’s Fine Indian Cuisine above.
