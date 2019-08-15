Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A roofing company worker has died after he was electrocuted while on the job in Northern Liberties. Investigators say the man was working on the roof of a private residence on the 1000 block of North 5th Street when he was electrocuted by wiring just after 10 a.m. Thursday.
The 64-year-old worker fell three stories down, police say.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
The incident is currently under investigation.
