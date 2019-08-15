  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:jacksonville jaguars, Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS) — These pictures just look weird. The Eagles are in Jacksonville to play Nick Foles’ Jaguars Thursday night in preseason action.

Foles didn’t play in the game, but there were plenty of on-field reunions before the game.

Foles and Eagles QB Carson Wentz caught up pregame.

Foles and Eagles coach Doug Pederson reunited during warmups. Sadly, the duo will not team up for The Philly Special tonight.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the Jaguars this past offseason.

