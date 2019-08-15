JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS) — These pictures just look weird. The Eagles are in Jacksonville to play Nick Foles’ Jaguars Thursday night in preseason action.
Foles didn’t play in the game, but there were plenty of on-field reunions before the game.
Foles and Eagles QB Carson Wentz caught up pregame.
Different teams, same friendship pic.twitter.com/Mf3BG7wfPC
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 15, 2019
Foles and Eagles coach Doug Pederson reunited during warmups. Sadly, the duo will not team up for The Philly Special tonight.
"You want Philly Philly?"#PHIvsJAX pic.twitter.com/bP7JBNWzLt
— NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2019
The gang reunites pic.twitter.com/YcvBN0y0hL
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 15, 2019
Foles signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the Jaguars this past offseason.
