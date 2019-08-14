PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, has unveiled the latest version of its smart glasses that now comes with 3D effects. These new sleeker glasses will let the app’s users record video and pictures in 3D and share with their friends.
The Spectacles 3 sunglasses come with an eye-popping $380 price tag. This is more than double the cost of its previous version.
Older versions came in bright colors like orange and blue, but the new model comes in black and “mineral,” a rose-gold shade.
Snapchat teased the new special features consumers can add to their “Snaps” with the glasses.
Introducing Spectacles 3. A new way to capture your world in 3D. #SnapchatSpectacles. https://t.co/k21x6aacZs pic.twitter.com/mQVT6mVNqX
— Spectacles (@Spectacles) August 13, 2019
Snap said Spectacles 3 is a limited-edition product, and it will produce less of the new sunglasses than it has in the past.
The device is available for pre-order now, but won’t ship until the fall.
