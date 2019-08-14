Police Searching For Suspects Involved In 2 Paintball Attacks In Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Camden are on the hunt for at least two suspects in connection to a number of paintball attacks in the city. Police are now asking the public for help identifying the suspects’ vehicle.
Camden police say multiple males inside a green four-door Chevrolet Lumina were involved in at least two paintball shootings over the last few days.
The first incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday around near 15 N. 7th St. Police say two males approached a male victim who was walking down the street and fired multiple paintballs at him.
The second attack happened Monday around 6 a.m. near Broadway and Jackson Street. In this incident, a female who was walking in the area reported that several unknown male suspects in a vehicle fired paintballs at her and other people.
She says minutes later she witnessed people from the same car firing paintballs near Broadway and Everett Street.
The vehicle’s license plate number is W-1-8-L-R-U. The tag is from New Jersey.
If you have any information about the vehicle or paintball shootings, contact police.
