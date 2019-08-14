Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection to a woman’s murder in West Philadelphia. Police responded to the 3900 block of Pine Street Sunday around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a possible overdose.
That’s where they found 36-year-old Etinosa Brownell with bruises on her face and unresponsive.
Brownell was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition due to facial fractures and internal injuries, police say. She was pronounced dead the next day.
Police arrested 42-year-old Charles K. Johnson on Monday and charged him with murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, obstructing justice and possessing instruments of crime.
