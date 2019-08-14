Comments
PATERSON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A Passaic County man has died after he was pinned under a car that he was working on with his nephew. Prosecutors say police on Tuesday night responded to report of a pedestrian struck on Salem Road in Paterson.
Authorities say Kesnel Rochelyn died at the scene.
Authorities say the 61-year-old was working on a 2004 BMW 325 with his 28-year-old nephew, Christ Rochelyn, who was behind the wheel.
The investigation is ongoing.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
