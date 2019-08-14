  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, Paterson News

PATERSON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A Passaic County man has died after he was pinned under a car that he was working on with his nephew. Prosecutors say police on Tuesday night responded to report of a pedestrian struck on Salem Road in Paterson.

Authorities say Kesnel Rochelyn died at the scene.

Authorities say the 61-year-old was working on a 2004 BMW 325 with his 28-year-old nephew, Christ Rochelyn, who was behind the wheel.

The investigation is ongoing.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments