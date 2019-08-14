By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A $3 million-winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. The ticket was sold at Germantown Water Ice on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue.

The retailer receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $3 million-winning ticket is one of five $3 million top prizes offered in the $30 Pennsylvania Club Scratch-Off game.

The winner has not been identified at this time.

