PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A $3 million-winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. The ticket was sold at Germantown Water Ice on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue.
The retailer receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The $3 million-winning ticket is one of five $3 million top prizes offered in the $30 Pennsylvania Club Scratch-Off game.
The winner has not been identified at this time.
