By Alyssa Adams
Filed Under:HBO, Local TV, Penn State football, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Penn State football might be featured in an HBO show similar to “Hard Knocks,” a sports documentary series that follows and highlights an NFL team during training camp, reports say. Penn State says it’s are “exploring the prospect” of taking part in the show, according to the Centre Daily Times.

PSU Athletics released a statement in regards to the report saying, “As we do with all opportunities we feel can enhance our program, we are exploring the prospect of working on this project with the appropriate officials from all parties involved.”

The DevilsDigest.com initially reported the news as if it was a done deal but PSU implied it’s not finalized just yet.

The Devils Digest, an Arizona State University athletics website, reported ASU, Washington State, Penn State and Alabama would be featured in the series.

HBO has not released any statements regarding the television series at this time.

