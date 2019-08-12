  • CBS 3On Air

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A local university is making the top five among U.S. colleges in a category that isn’t academic. The University of Delaware is No. 5 on the Princeton Review’s list of schools that drink the most hard liquor.

The rankings come from surveyed students from hundreds of colleges.

Here are the top five colleges:

  1. UC Santa Barbara
  2. Syracuse University
  3. Wake Forest University
  4. Colgate University
  5. University Of Delaware

Delaware also recently finished 3rd on the list of top party schools.

See the full ranking here.

