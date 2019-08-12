Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A local university is making the top five among U.S. colleges in a category that isn’t academic. The University of Delaware is No. 5 on the Princeton Review’s list of schools that drink the most hard liquor.
The rankings come from surveyed students from hundreds of colleges.
Here are the top five colleges:
- UC Santa Barbara
- Syracuse University
- Wake Forest University
- Colgate University
- University Of Delaware
Delaware also recently finished 3rd on the list of top party schools.
